These are the Israeli hostages released from Hamas captivity on Sunday

39 Palestinian terrorists have been released by Israel as part of the hostage deal

These are the 13 Israelis released on Sunday by Hamas terrorists as part of the third installment of the Qatari-brokered hostage deal: Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law Avigail Idan -Avigail Idan, 4 -Hagar Brodutch 40, -Ofry Bodutch, 10 -Yuval Brodutch, 8, -Oria Brodutch, 4 -Chen Goldstein-Almog, 49 -Agam Goldstein-Almog, 17 -Gal Goldstein-Almog, 11 -Tal Goldstein-Almog, 9 -Elma Avraham, 84 -Aviva Siegal, 62 -Dafna Elyakim, 15 -Ela Elyakim, 8 Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law Ela (left) and Dafna Elyakim