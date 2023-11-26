These are the Israeli hostages released from Hamas captivity on Sunday
39 Palestinian terrorists have been released by Israel as part of the hostage deal
These are the 13 Israelis released on Sunday by Hamas terrorists as part of the third installment of the Qatari-brokered hostage deal:
-Avigail Idan, 4
-Hagar Brodutch 40,
-Ofry Bodutch, 10
-Yuval Brodutch, 8,
-Oria Brodutch, 4
-Chen Goldstein-Almog, 49
-Agam Goldstein-Almog, 17
-Gal Goldstein-Almog, 11
-Tal Goldstein-Almog, 9
-Elma Avraham, 84
-Aviva Siegal, 62
-Dafna Elyakim, 15
-Ela Elyakim, 8
