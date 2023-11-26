Biden says he wants truce in Gaza to continue past original four days

“It’s my goal and our goal to make sure this break continues”

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he hoped that the four-day truce agreed between Israel and Hamas and which is due to end on Monday could continue “beyond tomorrow.”

“It is my goal and our goal to ensure that this pause continues beyond tomorrow so that we can see more hostages released and more humanitarian aid” delivered to the Gaza Strip, said the American president during a speech from Massachusetts.

Biden spoke after the third group of Israeli were released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, including a four-year-old American girl, Avigail Idan.

"She's free and she's in Israel now," Biden said in a quickly arranged appearance before the media.

Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law Avigail Idan

"She's been through a terrible trauma," Biden said of four-year-old Avigail, whose parents were murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

The American President told the media that he personally asked for the release of the young Israeli American from Gaza.

"I personally pressed for Avigail Idan to be returned to Israel," Biden said.