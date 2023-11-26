Avigail Idan, whose parents were killed on October 7, released on Sunday

4-year-old girl doesn't know she's an orphan

Four-year-old Avigael Idan, whose parents were killed on October 7, was released this Sunday evening by the terrorist group Hamas.

Her grandfather, Carmel Idan, said last week on Israeli television that he is worried about the trauma his four-year-old granddaughter could experience upon her planned return to Israel because she is unaware that her parents were killed.

Abigail celebrated her birthday this week in captivity. She was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Gaza, along with her neighbors. Her two older brothers hid in a closet and were thus saved from Hamas.

“What she experienced is unthinkable,” U.S. President Joe Biden said after the release of the Israeli American hostage. “She is free and she is in Israel,” he said in a speech from the U.S. state of Massachusetts.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP US President Joe Biden speaking in Washington, DC, on October 23, 2023.

Singer Lior Narkis, moved by the girl's situation, asked for her adoption, Israeli media reported.