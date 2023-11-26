Hamas seeks to extend truce at end of original four-day ceasefire - report

For each additional day of pause in fighting, Hamas will have to release 10 additional hostages

Hamas reportedly announced in a statement Sunday evening that the terrorist group is seeking to extend the truce beyond the initial four-day period in order to secure the release of additional Palestinian prisoners.

One hundred and seventeen Palestinian prisoners have been released so far and around 40 are expected to be released on Monday, but Israel has a list of another 150 prisoners it could release as part of an extension of the truce.

For each additional day of pause in fighting, Hamas will have to release 10 additional hostages.

The agreement approved by the Israeli cabinet stipulates that the truce can be limited to a maximum of 10 days and the release of 300 prisoners before a new vote by ministers is necessary.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair Palestinians pickup fuel amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip

Thirteen hostages kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas have arrived in Israel, the Israeli army announced on Sunday, specifying that four others were on the way.

This is the third time that Israeli and foreign hostages have been released in three days, as part of this truce that began on Friday.