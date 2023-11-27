Houthis fire ballistic missiles toward U.S. destroyer rescuing Israeli-owned ship

'We will continue to work with allies and partners to ensure the safety and security of international shipping lanes' says USCENTCOM commander General Kurilla

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed Monday morning that its USS Mason destroyer and allied ships had rescued an Israeli-owned M/V CENTRAL PARK commercial vessel that armed gunmen had attempted to hijack in the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen.

“Maritime domain security is essential to regional stability,” CENTCOM commande, General Michael Erik Kurilla, said in a statement posted on X. “We will continue to work with allies and partners to ensure the safety and security of international shipping lanes.”

"Upon arrival, coalition elements demanded release of the vessel. Subsequently, five armed individuals debarked the ship and attempted to flee via their small boat. The MASON pursued the attackers resulting in their eventual surrender," CENTCOM described the incident.

"Two ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen toward the general location of the USS MASON (DDG 87) and M/V CENTRAL PARK. The missiles landed in the Gulf of Aden approximately ten nautical miles from the ships," CENTCOM added.

The USS Mason is part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, which on Sunday completed a transit of the Strait of Hormuz to enter the waters of the Arabian Gulf, as the aircraft carrier and its strike group are brought to support CENTCOM missions in the region.

The Yemen-based Houthis had already hijacked the "Galaxy Leader" cargo ship that was thought to be owned by an Israeli but was recently sold to a Japanese company, which comes as part of threats from Iranian-proxies toward Israel and its interests amid a war on Hamas in Gaza.