As a truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fourth and final day, which allowed the release of Israeli children and women hostages held by the terrorist organization to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the entry of emergency aid into Gaza, there are talks for an extension.

On the night between Sunday to Monday, the terrorist organization Hamas said in a statement that it "seeks to extend the truce beyond its four days" with the aim of "increasing the number of prisoners released" as provided for in the agreement.

Since a ceasefire started on Friday, 39 Israeli children and women were released, plus 24 hostages negotiated out of captivity as part of external deals, including mostly Thai nationals working or studying in Israel, as well as a Philippines nationals and a Russian with dual citizenship.

As part of the deal, 117 Palestinian prisoners were exchanged at a ratio of one hostage to three prisoners. Now, a provision of the agreement could allow its renewal to release daily around ten hostages from the grips of Hamas in exchange for thirty prisoners.

