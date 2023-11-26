LIVEBLOG: Israel reviewing hostages list, Hamas also reportedly questioning deal terms
39 Israeli children and women were released, plus 24 hostages negotiated out of captivity as part of external deals
As a truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fourth and final day, which allowed the release of Israeli children and women hostages held by the terrorist organization to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the entry of emergency aid into Gaza, there are talks for an extension.
On the night between Sunday to Monday, the terrorist organization Hamas said in a statement that it "seeks to extend the truce beyond its four days" with the aim of "increasing the number of prisoners released" as provided for in the agreement.
Since a ceasefire started on Friday, 39 Israeli children and women were released, plus 24 hostages negotiated out of captivity as part of external deals, including mostly Thai nationals working or studying in Israel, as well as a Philippines nationals and a Russian with dual citizenship.
As part of the deal, 117 Palestinian prisoners were exchanged at a ratio of one hostage to three prisoners. Now, a provision of the agreement could allow its renewal to release daily around ten hostages from the grips of Hamas in exchange for thirty prisoners.
Hospital releases Margalit Mozes, after return to Israel from Gaza on Friday
Margalit Mozes, a 78-year-old Israeli resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was released from the Wolfson Medical Center, where she was received upon her return to Israel on Friday, after being abducted by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7.
"As a tribute to her release, the medical teams together with Wolfson CEO Dr. Anat Engel and the families of the returnees, sang to her," the hospital said in a statement.
"Wolfson Medical Center is prepared to receive more returnees and wishes for everyone's return home soon," the statement concluded.
Israel promised no Hamas leader assassinations on Qatari soil - report
Qatar reportedly received assurances from Israel that the Mossad will not eliminate terrorist leaders on the Gulf Emirate’s soil. Meanwhile, the Qatari Prime Minister said in an interview that Hamas would not be so easily destroyed.
Israeli political sources say there are problems with the list but families have been updated
Political officials confirmed to Israeli media that "there are some problems" in the list of hostages that Hamas transferred to Israel, and efforts are being made to resolve them, and the abductees' families were informed.
Meeting between Elon Musk and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz confirmed for 14:30 local time
Over 50,000 rally in London amid a surge of antisemitism since start of war
Doctors say Elma Avraham, 84-year-old hostage released yesterday, still in serious condition and life in danger
The condition of 84-year-old Elma Avraham continues to be difficult, Soroka Medical Center said in a statement, following her released from captivity in Gaza after being taken hostage on October 7 during the massacred led by Hamas.
"She is hospitalized in the general intensive care unit and her life is still in danger," the statement concluded.
Qatari official says both Israel and Hamas have issues with provided lists - report
Mediators are "working to resolve the issues and prevent delays" in the release of the Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip today, a Qatari official told Reuters.
The official explained that both Israel and Hamas have made claims of issues regarding lists of the Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, who are meant to be released today.
Israeli Defense Ministry says 390 public shelters renovated since star of war
Elon Musk reaches agreement with Israeli Communications Ministry over the Starlink satellite internet services, during visit to Israel
Discussions taking place in Israeli Prime Minister’s office on list of hostages received from Hamas
If ceasefire is extended, Hamas will have to release elderly men - report
Before an agreement can be reached on an extension of the ceasefire, Hamas will have to provide a list of hostages that the terrorist organization could release, Egyptian and Qatari sources told the Wall Street Journal .
According to the Egyptian source, after the release of women and children, elderly men will be the next to be released, followed by the bodies of murdered hostages.
Israel received overnight the list of today's 11 hostages expected to be released
Egyptian sources informed the Wall Street Journal that Israel received from Hamas a list of 11 hostages who will be released today from the Gaza Strip, as part of the fourth phase of the agreement.
Houthis fired 2 ballistic missiles toward U.S. destroyer while it was rescuing Israeli-owned ship
Released Israeli hostage Elma Avraham being treated in critical condition
The released Israeli hostage Elma Avraham, 84, that was kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas and released on Sunday, was hospitalized in intensive care and her life is threatened, the hospital director said.
Director of the Soroka Medical Center, Dr. Shlomi Codish, described Elma as "is in critical condition. She is being treated in our emergency department, due to a serious lack of care during her detention in recent weeks in the hands of Hamas." “Her life is in danger and she will be transferred to the intensive care unit where we hope to stabilize and improve her condition,” Dr. Codish added.
Thailand says 15 of its citizens are still detained in Gaza, working for their release
Thailand's Foreign Ministry announced that a total of 17 of its nationals have been released, but 15 remain detained in the Gaza Strip.
“The Thai government continues to work to secure their release as quickly as possible,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Thailand's Prime Minister welcomes release of additional Thai hostages
Thailand's Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, welcomed the release of three more Thai citizens from Hamas captivity on Sunday evening, in a third phase of a deal with the terrorist organization.
The prime minister wrote that "everyone was happy to be released," and he was "glad too!"
Overall, all the released hostages were healthy and did not require medical car, but one man was expressing abdominal pain and difficulty breathing, due to having been held "in a place where oxygen was scarce."
U.S. working to free hostages held by other terrorist organizations in Gaza
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told NBC that Washington is "aware that it’s not just Hamas holding hostages. Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another terrorist group that participated in the brutal massacre on October 7, is holding some — and other groups who are not directly affiliated but have loose connections to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas are also holding hostages."
Sullivan added that "Part of the effort here is to ensure all of these groups somehow get connected to a deal in which every last possible hostage in Gaza who is still alive gets turned back over and reunited with their families."
Blinken thanks Egypt for supporting Hamas hostage release deal
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, and thanked him for Egypt's help in mediating the deal to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
“We discussed minimizing harm to civilians, increasing aid into Gaza, and steps toward achieving a viable, prosperous Palestinian state,” Blinken added.
Schneider Medical Center: Returned children and mothers' conditions are stable
Director-General of Schneider Children's Medical Center, Doctor Efrat Bron-Harlev, affirmed that "the physical condition of the children we received today and their mothers is stable. They undergo a medical and emotional evaluations by our psychosocial teams."
"Our thoughts are with the other hostages remaining in Gaza and their families, and we hope that they will return to us very soon in good health and in one piece," Dr.. Bron-Harlev added.