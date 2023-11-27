84-year-old released hostage still in serious and life threatening condition

"She is receiving treatment in a general intensive care, is still in a serious condition, unstable, sedated and ventilated. Her life is in danger"

Elma Avraham, an 84-year-old Israeli hostage released on Sunday after being held by Hamas, has been hospitalized in critical condition due to severe neglect during her captivity.

Following her release from seven weeks of captivity along with a group of 17 hostages, including 14 Israelis, Elma Avraham was admitted to the emergency department at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, southern Israel.

Shlomi Codish, the hospital's director, expressed grave concern for her condition, stating, "She is in critical condition as a result of serious neglect during her recent weeks in the hands of Hamas. Her life is in danger, and she's undergoing immediate treatment in the emergency department. Our aim is to stabilize and improve her condition as she is transferred to the intensive care unit."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728817311878987873 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Professor Motti Klein, director of the general intensive care department in Soroka, said: "It was a matter of another day and we would not have spoken the same language. She is receiving treatment in a general intensive care, is still in a serious condition, unstable, sedated and ventilated. Her life is in danger."

Elma, known as an artist, was taken by surprise when Hamas militants raided her home on kibbutz Nahal Oz on October 7. Despite her attempts, she couldn't secure the door to the safe room in her house.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728877417647812643 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Her son, Uri Rawitz, recounted that she was taken away on a motorcycle by armed individuals, a distressing image he received after speaking with her earlier that morning.

Follow the latest on the war and current ceasefire with Hamas in our LIVEBLOG>>

The release of Elma and the other hostages, coinciding with the third day of a truce in the conflict between Hamas and Israel, involved the exchange of 39 Palestinian prisoners for the 17 captives.

i24NEWS The 14 Israelis released Sunday

This release marks the third instance of hostages being freed within three days as part of the ongoing ceasefire, initially set to conclude on Monday but potentially subject to extension.