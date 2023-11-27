Krivoi seized an opportunity to escape amid an IDF attack on the building where he was confined

Roni Krivoi's recent release from captivity in Gaza has been accompanied by a gripping account shared by his aunt, shedding light on the Russian-Israeli citizen's time in the Palestinian enclave.

Krivoi, held captive by Hamas terrorists during the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, seized an opportunity to escape amid an IDF attack on the building where he was confined.

His escape attempt was impeded by unfamiliar terrain, leading to four days of solitary hiding as he sought refuge.

However, his bid for freedom was short-lived as local Gazans discovered and returned him to the hands of Hamas, according to the events recounted by Krivoi's aunt to the media.

The sequence of events in Gaza traces back to the Nova Music Festival that was attacked by Hamas on October 7, during which Krivoi narrowly escaped and sought temporary shelter near the assault site.

Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90 Aftermath of the Hamas massacre at the site of the Nova music festival.

Communication attempts during October 7 were cut short by an abrupt phone call answered by an unknown Arabic-speaking individual shortly after the dual Russian-Israeli citizen was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip.

Hamas Telegram channel Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani (L), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Putin's Special Envoy to the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov (C), and Hamas head of international relations Mousa Abu Marzouk (R), at a trilateral meeting in Moscow .

Krivoi's release, an exception facilitated by a special request from Russia, was acknowledged by Hamas as a gesture of gratitude for Russian President Vladimir Putin's "efforts and support for the Palestinian cause.