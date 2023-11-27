Roni Krivoi's escape and recapture in Gaza: Aunt shares former hostage's story
Krivoi seized an opportunity to escape amid an IDF attack on the building where he was confined
Roni Krivoi's recent release from captivity in Gaza has been accompanied by a gripping account shared by his aunt, shedding light on the Russian-Israeli citizen's time in the Palestinian enclave.
Krivoi, held captive by Hamas terrorists during the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, seized an opportunity to escape amid an IDF attack on the building where he was confined.
His escape attempt was impeded by unfamiliar terrain, leading to four days of solitary hiding as he sought refuge.
However, his bid for freedom was short-lived as local Gazans discovered and returned him to the hands of Hamas, according to the events recounted by Krivoi's aunt to the media.
Follow the latest on the war and current ceasefire with Hamas in our LIVEBLOG>>
The sequence of events in Gaza traces back to the Nova Music Festival that was attacked by Hamas on October 7, during which Krivoi narrowly escaped and sought temporary shelter near the assault site.
Communication attempts during October 7 were cut short by an abrupt phone call answered by an unknown Arabic-speaking individual shortly after the dual Russian-Israeli citizen was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip.
Krivoi's release, an exception facilitated by a special request from Russia, was acknowledged by Hamas as a gesture of gratitude for Russian President Vladimir Putin's "efforts and support for the Palestinian cause.