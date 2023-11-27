Israel criticizes UN for ambiguous stance on October 7 assault cases

Israel accused the organization of adopting a unilateral stance that overlooked the war crimes committed against Israeli women and children

Israel has voiced its condemnation of the United Nations following a statement from the UN Women's representation that failed to specify the identities of victims involved in the October 7 assaults, sparking outrage within thew Jewish state.

UN Women convened with members of the civilian commission investigating the crimes perpetrated by Hamas against women and children on October 7, breaking nearly 50 days of silence on the matter.

However, the outcome of the meeting resulted in a generalized statement rather than a strong condemnation, prompting anger in Israel.

Expressing concern about reports of gender-based violence on October 7, the UN's statement called for a thorough investigation prioritizing the rights and security of those affected, refraining from specifically naming the Israeli victims, drawing ire in Israel.

Follow the latest on the war and current ceasefire with Hamas in our LIVEBLOG>>

Israel seized the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women as an opportunity to condemn the prolonged silence of international bodies.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen lambasted the UN's silence, accusing the organization of adopting a unilateral stance that overlooked the war crimes committed against Israeli women and children.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728349793037214054 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Cohen emphasized the merciless attack on October 7, highlighting the brutal acts of sexual violence, psychological trauma, and the tragic loss of women, girls, and children during the assault.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the UN's statement for its lack of specificity regarding sexual violence, avoiding direct acknowledgment of rape and neglecting to identify the victims or specify the targets of the investigation.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1729079918615728186 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“For nearly 50 days, UN officials have remained silent in the face of the rape, murder and kidnapping of hundreds of Israeli women and girls,” said Foreign Cohen.

In the aftermath of the assault, Israel presented evidence indicating Hamas terrorists' sexual abuse of women in Re'im and neighboring communities. Despite Israel's disclosures, global women's rights organizations have been slow to respond, with some denying the presented evidence.

Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90 Israeli soldiers and journalists around the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, in Kibbutz Kfar Aza

A significant development occurred with the recent publication by Physicians for Human Rights, calling for an investigation into the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas terrorists, marking a notable breakthrough in addressing these incidents.