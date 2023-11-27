Adina Moshe, 72, asked Hamas to release another woman in her place

“Wait, there is a problem, there is a woman older than me and in poorer health, she should leave first”

Israeli Health Minister Uriel Buso revealed on Sunday that Adina Moshe, a 72-year-old resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 and released on Friday, had tried to persuade the terrorist group to release her places another hostage who is older and in a more precarious state of health than her.

“I met Adina Moshe, who returned from Hamas captivity,” the minister said in an interview with Israeli channel N12.

"Adina told me about the discussion she had with the terrorist at the time of the release, asking him to release another woman in her place, older than her and in worse condition. That's the essence even the heroism of these people."

"Wait, there's a problem: there's a woman older than me and in poorer health, she should go first," she told the Hamas terrorists upon learning of her impending release.

Atia Mohammed/Flash90 Red Cross vehicles carrying released hostages who were the first to be released in a deal with Hamas, seen at Rafah crossing, Gaza Strip, November 24, 2023.

“My grandmother is a strong woman, she was taken to Gaza after all her jewelry was taken, and as she watched a terrorist enter her house and make sure my grandfather was dead ", said her granddaughter.

Follow the latest on the war and current ceasefire with Hamas in our LIVEBLOG>>

"She was detained in very difficult conditions, she is still digesting the fact of having returned and still has not decided where she will live. It is very difficult for her to be happy, her house was burned to the ground, she lost her husband who was her best friend, so the road will be long and difficult. It's a rehabilitation that will take time," she explained.