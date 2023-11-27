Shin Bet reveals details of kidnappings of foreigners by Hamas on October 7

The investigation recounts the sequence of events from the terrorists' entry into Israel to their arrival at Shifaa Hospital with the abductees

A recent Shin Bet investigation has shed light on the events involving the kidnapping of foreign citizens by Hamas terrorists infiltrating Israel on October 7th.

The inquiry delves into the tactics and movements of the suspects, Adham Hossa and Ismail Hossa, uncovering a narrative of their actions on the ground.

According to the investigation's findings, the Hamas operatives abducted Thai citizens and a Nepali individual from the agricultural lands of Kibbutz Alumim.

Subsequently, they commandeered an ambulance at the border and transported the captives to Shifaa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, all of which were captured by the kibbutz's security cameras and later corroborated by footage from the hospital's cameras.

The investigation recounts the sequence of events from the terrorists' entry into Israel to their arrival at Shifaa Hospital with the abductees.

Hamas member Adham Hossa detailed, "I crossed the fence through a loophole, then joined my accomplices in a white Magnum Jeep. We breached the settlement gate and accessed the area with the farmers' rooms."

Israel Defense Forces Spokeperson's Unit CCTV camera footage from the Shifa hospital showing medics casually consorting with Hamas gunmen manhandling hostages.

Ismail Hossa, who was apart of the Hamas kidnappings, mentioned, "Two of us seized one person initially, then, besides the two captives, we took another individual."

Upon placing the abductees in the ambulance, a dialogue ensued between the perpetrators and the captives, with one victim signaling their nationality by mentioning 'Thailand.' Realizing both captives shared the same citizenship, the terrorists directed the ambulance to Shifaa Hospital.

The first captive was forced to walk into the hospital, while the second was transported on a stretcher. Once inside, armed individuals guarded the captives, restricting their movement within the hospital premises.

Hossa recalled, "I heard one of the wounded captives mutter 'Thailand. Thailand,' before falling silent."

As they arrived at the hospital, measures were taken to conceal the identity of one of the captives by covering his head and having them wear a mask.