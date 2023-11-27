Over 40 hostages not held by Hamas, creating truce complications - report

Qatar, serving as the primary intermediary in brokering the truce, is actively engaged with both sides to address and resolve the matter

More than 40 hostages taken from Israel into Gaza on October 7th are not currently in the custody of Hamas, the group responsible for the attack, according to a CNN report based on a diplomatic source briefed on the negotiations,

The revelation complicates the truce agreement terms, which mandate Hamas to hand over hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The truce terms hinge on Hamas possessing the hostages to fulfill their part of the agreement, posing a significant challenge given the absence of these specific captives.

CNN's prior reports had indicated that an estimated 40 to 50 hostages were held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad or other unidentified groups or individuals.

Hamas handing over Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza

However, the recent handover of hostages, commencing last Friday, has seen the release of 58 individuals. Among those freed are 40 Israelis (some with dual nationalities), 17 Thai citizens, and one Philippine citizen.

In a separate development, the same source disclosed an issue regarding Monday's lists of hostages and prisoners designated for release. This issue is likely to cause a delay in Monday's hostage release.

HAMAS MEDIA OFFICE / AFP Hamas handing over Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza

While the specifics of the issue were not disclosed, Qatar, serving as the primary intermediary in brokering the truce, is actively engaged with both sides to address and resolve the matter.