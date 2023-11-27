Family reunited after 7 weeks of captivity: a miracle amidst tragedy

"It was a dream coming true, a nightmare of 50 nights and days. We fought for them to come back"

Noam Avigdori, a 12-year-old girl, and her mother, Sharon Avigdori, were among the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 while visiting family in Beeri. Several family members were killed during the abduction, leaving a devastating impact on their relatives.

However, a glimmer of hope has emerged as Noam and Sharon were among those freed on Saturday as part of the recent hostage deal.

Adi Shachar, the aunt of Noam and sister-in-law of Sharon, shared her emotional journey from the Sheba Medical Center after the duo's release. "It's the first time since October 7th that I can say 'good evening.' It was a dream coming true, a nightmare of 50 nights and days. We fought for them to come back," Shachar expressed.

"It was a dream come true, a victory picture that needed to happen. Look at my brother kissing his wife, my sister-in-law, and her son, along with the grandmother; the picture speaks volumes. The moments express themselves."

Describing the agonizing seven weeks, Shachar revealed, "Initially, we had no information about their whereabouts. The uncertainty was agonizing. When we learned they were kidnapped, it brought relief amidst the tragic loss our family suffered that Saturday. We fought tirelessly, advocating for their safe return."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728842951189815650 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

However, the elation of the reunion was tinged with concern as one family member remains in captivity. "We still have one family member there. We want to bring him back. Every family deserves this moment, this feeling of relief."

Follow the latest news on the war and current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

When asked about the moment they received the news of Noam and Sharon's imminent return, Shachar admitted, "I was frightened. The anticipation was nerve-wracking. The time seemed to stand still. There were delays, and fear crept in, fearing they might not return. But as a resilient family, we clung to hope for a positive outcome."

In accordance with Israel's 27a law The Avigdori family was reunited last night, at Sheba Medical Center, after the mother of the family, Sharon, and daughter Noam (12), were released

Reflecting on the role of international organizations, Shachar expressed disappointment in the Red Cross's inability to access the hostages for over seven weeks. "It's outrageous. The purpose of the organization is to provide information, aid, and hope. We need answers about their conditions and medications. It's basic," she asserted.

Regarding the potential extension of the truce to secure more hostages' release, Shachar affirmed, "Every move that brings civilians home is crucial. This is the time for action."