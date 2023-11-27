These are the stories and families of the 14 Israelis released on Sunday

On Sunday, 17 Israelis and foreign hostages were released from Hamas captivity and arrived in Israel, where they were met their families at the hospitals

These are the heartbreaking stories and emotional family reunions of the nine children, two mothers, two grandmothers, and one Russian dual citizen man.

Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law Abigail Idan

Abigail Idan, four-years-old

Abigail’s parents were brutally murdered on October 7, and turned four while in captivity. She had been kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, along with her neighbors.

Her two older brothers hid in a closet and were thus saved from Hamas. They came to see her on Monday for the first time in 50 days.

Schneider hospital spokesperson, courtesy of family Brodutch family, Hagar and her three children Ofry, Yuval and Oria, were released from captivity on Sunday.

The Brodutch family

Hagar Brodutch was abducted along with her three children, 4-year-old Oria, 8-year-old Yuval, and 10-year-old Ofry. The mother and kids were reunited with Avichai at the Schneider Children's Medical Center.

Oria's wide smile of being reunited with his family back in Israel was in sharp contrast to the heartbroken looks of sister Ofry and mother Hagar.

The Goldstein-Almog family

Chen Goldstein-Almog was abducted along with her three children, 9-year-old Tal, 8-year-old Gal, and 17-year-old Agam. The father, Nadav, and eldest sister Yam were brutally murdered by Hamas on October 7.

The mother and her three kids were reunited with family at the Schneider Children's Medical Center, where grandmother Vara spoke to i24NEWS and told us the children “knew their father and sister were murdered.”

Courtesy Maayan Zin hugs her daughters, Dafna and Ela, after they were released from Hamas captivity.

The Elyakim sisters

Dafna Elyakim, 15-years-old, and her 8-year-old sister Elia were reunited with their mother Maayan Zin. Their father, Noam, was brutally murdered by Hamas on October 7.

“It is a joy mixed with sadness. Joy for my daughters who are here and sadness for those who have not yet returned. My heart will not be whole again until everyone returns home safely," the mother said in a statement.

Elma Avraham, 84-years-old

Following her release from seven weeks of captivity Elma Avraham was rushed to the emergency department at Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheba, in critical condition. After almost 24 hours, doctors said her life is still in danger.

Her daughter, Tal Amano, described how she took her mother’s medications to the Red Cross, which refused taking them. Her son, Uri, described how she was taken away on a motorcycle by the terrorists on October 7.

Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law Aviva Siegal

Aviva Siegel, 62-years-old

The 62-year-old Aviva Siegel was abducted along with her American-Israeli husband Keith, who is believed to still be held as a hostage by Hamas in Gaza. The two have four children and five grandchildren.

Wolfson Hospital in Holon, where she was transferred upon arrival in Israel, reports that the medical condition has been upgraded to good, saying "She recovered throughout the night. Our doctors noted that this morning she is alert and relaxed.”

Roni Krivoi, 25-years-old

The 25-year-old Roni Krivoi was taken hostage on October 7, he was working as a sound technician at the Nova Music Festival, where terrorists massacred hundreds. The Russian-Israeli man’s release was a gesture of gratitude by Hamas toward a special request by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for supporting “the Palestinian cause.”

His aunt recounted a gripping attempt by Roni to escape the Hamas terrorists holding him in Gaza, during an airstrike on the building, but was discovered and returned to captivity after four days.