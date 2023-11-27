Mothers and children not paired together during hostage release, violating ceasefire agreement

The recurring absence of mothers on the list highlights a potential breach of the agreed-upon terms

In the current hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the United States and Qatar, the planned release scheduled for Monday has encountered significant discrepancies.

An Israeli official has pointed out a notable issue—the absence of mothers on the released hostage list.

Israel contends that the agreement includes a provision for releasing children in captivity with their mothers. However, this condition was allegedly violated when Hamas released a hostage without her mother on Saturday, as reported by a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces.

Adding to the complexity, uncertainties surround the expected release of two American women on Monday.

The White House has expressed uncertainty regarding the release of additional American hostages from Gaza on Monday.

John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, addressed the situation on CNN, stating that the administration lacks clarity on the release of the two American women. He underscored ongoing efforts, mentioning, "We'll have a better sense, I think later on this morning, who's going to be in this next batch coming out today."

JIM WATSON / AFP Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (L) looks on as U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks in Washington, DC, the United States.

Kirby acknowledged the administration's limited visibility into the status of American hostages, admitting, "We don't have perfect visibility as to where they are and who's exactly holding them."

In response to Senator Chris Murphy's suggestion of placing conditions on aid to Israel, Kirby deemed it a "worthwhile thought" but cautioned that such conditions might have impeded the outcomes achieved in negotiations with the Israelis.