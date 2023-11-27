'There is no choice' but to eliminate Hamas, Elon Musk says on live chat with PM Netanyahu

Musk also asserted that Israel is making efforts to minimize civilian casualties amid the ongoing conflict

In a live chat on X, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk expressed a firm stance on the need to destroy the Hamas terror group for the sake of a brighter future for Gaza.

Musk echoed Netanyahu's sentiments, agreeing that Hamas harbors genocidal intentions toward the Jewish people.

Netanyahu emphasized the imperative to eliminate Hamas, drawing parallels to historical instances where removing toxic regimes led to positive transformations, citing Germany and Japan as examples.

Musk concurred, stating, "There's no choice." Despite acknowledging the unavoidability of civilian casualties, Musk asserted that Israel is making efforts to minimize them in its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

During a recent visit to southern Israel, Musk toured Kibbutz Kfar Aza alongside Netanyahu and NBA star Omri Casspi. The Prime Minister's Office revealed that Musk witnessed the aftermath of the October 7 massacres, gaining insight into the impact of Hamas' actions.

The tour included a briefing on the heroic actions of the late Ofir Libstein, the head of the regional council, who lost his life during an exchange of fire with terrorists who infiltrated the kibbutz.

Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) tours Kibbutz Kfar Aza with Elon Musk, to see first-hand the atrocities of Hamas.

Musk also expressed a willingness to contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza after the current conflict, emphasizing the importance of rehabilitating the territory to prevent future hostilities.