Qatar: ceasefire truce between Israel and Hamas will extend

The truce will extend 2 days. On Monday evening, 11 new hostages will be released from Hamas, including 9 children

In a decision on Monday, both Israel and Hamas agreed to a two-day extension of the temporary ceasefire, as announced by Qatar's foreign ministry.

The extension aims to facilitate ongoing negotiations surrounding a hostage and prisoner exchange.

Hamas confirmed Monday that the truce with Israel in Gaza, set to expire Tuesday morning, would be extended until 7 a.m. Thursday, after announcing it was "working on a new list of hostages" to be released.

Mediators in Qatar, overseeing the discussions, received indications from both conflicting parties expressing interest in prolonging the pause in hostilities.

The decision to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip was revealed as part of the continuing mediation efforts.

The terrorist movement announced in a press release "an agreement with the Qatari and Egyptian brothers for an extension of the temporary humanitarian truce which will be two additional days with the same conditions as the previous truce."

This Monday evening, 11 new hostages will be released from Hamas, including 9 children.

This is a developing story