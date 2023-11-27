Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's encounter with Israeli hostages in the tunnels revealed

Yahya Sinwar entered the tunnel and spoke to them in flawless Hebrew without any discernible accent

A chilling account has emerged from an abductee who recently returned from captivity in Gaza, shedding light on a face-to-face meeting with Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The incident took place in the early days of the conflict, where abductees were held in a tunnel.

According to the survivor's testimony Yahya Sinwar entered the tunnel and spoke to them in flawless Hebrew without any discernible accent.

Sinwar, a key figure in the meticulous planning of the brutal October 7 massacre, was responsible for the deaths of 1,400 people, including about 240 Israeli civilians who were kidnapped.

This is a developing story.