Defense Minister Gallant promises greater force in future operations during IDF troop visit

In a morale-boosting meeting with Givati and Armor soldiers who recently fought in Gaza, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conveyed a message of unwavering support and determination.

The meeting took place at a special complex established by the IDF Technology and Logistics Division, where soldiers could refresh themselves.

During the visit, the Defense Minister toured various facilities, including equipment completion and repair centers, laundry services, and rest areas.

Major General Michel Janko, the head of the ATL, and Givati ​​Commodore Lt. Col. David Ron also participated in the visit.

Addressing the fighters, Gallant expressed the commitment of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the security establishment, the Israeli government, and the entire nation to stand behind them 100%. He emphasized the determination to continue the mission until its completion.

Gallant conveyed a powerful message to the soldiers, stating, "When we return to fight, the power will be greater, and will exist all over the Strip."

He acknowledged the soldiers' dedication and readiness to complete their tasks, emphasizing that the intensity of their efforts would increase in the upcoming operations.

Ariel Hermoni/ Defense ministry Yoav Gallant

Recognizing the soldiers' duty, Gallant framed it as a great privilege, stating, "Consider this a great privilege, because not every generation gets to fight a just war that must be won. And so we are all behind you."