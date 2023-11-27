Survivors of Hamas captivity: 50 days in tunnels revealed

They were only allowed two hours of light per day, and were not allowed to properly shower

In a harrowing tale of endurance, the first hostages freed from 50 days of captivity in the hands of Hamas in Gaza have shared their experiences with doctors at the Wolfson hospital.

Cut off from the world, the hostages survived in tunnels, facing challenges of inadequate food, minimal hygiene, and the psychological toll of their ordeal.

According to a doctor responsible for the freed hostages, they were not mistreated physically but were deprived of essential medicines and proper nutrition.

Their diet mainly consisted of rice, canned chickpeas, legumes, salty cheese with pita, lacking fruits or vegetables. An elderly woman reportedly lost 12 kilograms during the captivity.

In accordance with Israel's 27a law The Avigdori family was reunited last night, at Sheba Medical Center, after the mother of the family, Sharon, and daughter Noam (12), were released

The hostages maintained hope by focusing on the prospect of reuniting with their families and believed that Hamas intended to keep them in good physical condition. One hostage, however, grappled with the harsh reality, realizing her home had been destroyed, leading to a constant stream of bad news each day.

The hostages, grouped together in tunnels five floors underground, endured challenging conditions.

For 50 days, they lacked showers but made do with minimal water to clean. Sleep was initially difficult due to tension and fear, prompting the need for sleeping pills, which were rationed to maximize usage.

Wolfson Medical Center Spokesperson Margalit Mozes hugs a relative at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, Israel.

Living in close quarters, sleeping side by side in beds, they faced stress and struggled with washing and drying clothes. With only two hours of light per day, they were denied access to writing materials, television, or reading materials due to Hamas' concerns about information transmission.

"What kept them going was the hope of seeing their families again. They also had the feeling that Hamas wanted to keep them in shape. They said the hardest days were those of arrival and departure. Overall, they arrived in fair condition," explained a doctor at Wolfson hospital.