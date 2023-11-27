Israel at War

Israeli emergency services were down overnight, in what was initially blamed as a cyber attack, since the phone centers were inaccessible for a few hours

A truce between Israel and Hamas was extended for two more days, which will allow the release of 20 more Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the entry of emergency aid into Gaza. The first four days haven't been without issues, such as children being separated from their mothers, contrary to the agreement.

