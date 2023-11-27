Israel at War

Overnight 11 hostages returned to Israel, families of 10 notified for today's release | LIVE UPDATES
Israeli emergency services were down overnight, in what was initially blamed as a cyber attack, since the phone centers were inaccessible for a few hours
A truce between Israel and Hamas was extended for two more days, which will allow the release of 20 more Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the entry of emergency aid into Gaza. The first four days haven't been without issues, such as children being separated from their mothers, contrary to the agreement.
Germany freezes aid for UNRWA operations in Gaza, amid internal review
Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the West Bank - report
There were ongoing clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Tubas this morning, according to Palestinian reports.
The IDF reportedly besieged a house and arrested a wanted suspect, after firing an anti-tank missile at the house. Earlier, a Palestinian gunman was killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Kafr Ain, northwest of Ramallah.
IDF Chief of Staff says anyone questioning if women should serve in combat was 'answered without words' after the heroic actions of female soldiers
Israeli government approves war-time budget for 2023 with heated tensions
Released hostages 12 year-old Yagil and 16-year-old Or reunite with their mom
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to arrive in Israel on Thursday - report
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Belgium, North Macedonia, Israel, the West Bank, and the UAE from Monday to Saturday, according to an official statement. Israeli reports indicate he will arrive on Thursday.
"In Israel and the West Bank, Secretary Blinken will discuss Israel’s right to defend itself consistent with international humanitarian law, as well as continued efforts to secure the release of remaining hostages, protect civilian life during Israel’s operations in Gaza, and accelerate humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
Israel demands resignation of UN Women chief's disregard of Israeli women being raped by Hamas terrorists
The Israeli Foreign Ministry found that the UN Women, and its chief Dr. Sima Bahous, had been silent about the atrocities committed on October 7 and immediately started releasing statements after the war started.
It took until November for the first comment on the Israeli victims and hostages, and in Israel it has been considered mostly as lip service rather than anything genuine.
Biden tweets 'two-state solution in the only way to guarantee long-term security'
The U.S. President Joe Biden took to his personal X account, and tweeted his opinion on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
"A two-state solution is the only way to guarantee the long-term security of both the Israeli and the Palestinian people," Biden wrote.
"To make sure Israelis and Palestinians alike live in equal measure of freedom and dignity, we will not give up on working towards that goal," he added.
Israel received list of 10 hostages to be released and informed the families
Overnight the families of the 10 hostages who are expected to be released today were informed. Earlier, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that the list of the hostages to be released today had been received and that it was being checked.
Israeli Communications Ministry says malfunction brought down emergency services
The Israeli Communications Ministry clarified it was a malfunction which earlier brought down emergency services' phone centers, and not a cyber attack.
The 11 Israeli hostages released Monday night arrived at Tel Aviv hospital
The Tel Aviv Sourasky "Ichilov" Medical Center announced that the released children and mothers arrived to the hospital overnight, saying they were all in a stable condition and reunited with their families.
Israeli emergency service lines were shut down and resumed service overnight
The police and paramedic emergency services were reportedly brought down by an extensive cyberattack overnight, rendering the phone centers inaccessible for a few hours.
Israeli Health Ministry updates Monday's released hostages arrived at hospitals
"Their families are already waiting in the hospital and waiting to be reunited with them for the first time in about 52 days," the Israeli Health Ministry said in a statement.
"The medical teams and professionals at the hospital are also prepared to receive them with great anticipation and will provide any medical and psychological care that may be required," the statement added.
"The Ministry of Health expresses its joy in the return of these freed hostages and wishes for the speedy return of all the other hostages. The entire health system is prepared to receive anyone who will return to Israel and is preparing for tomorrow."
Israel Prison Service confirms release of 33 Palestinian prisoners
Monday's released Israeli hostages being airlifted to hospitals
The IDF said the returned Israeli hostages were leaving a reception area at the Kerem Shalom crossing in Israel where they underwent an initial medical assessment, and boarded IAF helicopters on their way to hospitals where they will be reunited with their families.
Israel approves 50 more female prisoners for potential exchange
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said the inclusion of 50 more female prisoners were added to a list for potential release, including the infamous Ahed Tamimi that made it to the frontpage of Amnesty International, added due to the extended truce which would allow additional Israeli hostages to be released.