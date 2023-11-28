Nine children and two mothers were released on the fourth day of the truce, all of whom were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz

Kibbutz Nir Oz was able to rejoice in the homecoming of 11 members of the small community, as children and mothers of five families were released on Monday night, the last day of the agreed-upon truce. Ranging in age from three to fifty-one, they were freed after fifty-two days in captivity. All five fathers remain in captivity in Gaza.

The hostages were transferred back to Israel directly through the Kerem Shalom crossing on the Israel-Gaza border, rather than being taken through Rafah crossing with Egypt as on previous nights. From there, they were airlifted on helicopters and taken to Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv where they were reunited with loved ones.

These are the eleven hostages who returned to Israel on Monday night:

Courtesy of family Mother Renana reunites with her two boys, 12 year-old Yagil and 16-year-old Or, who were abducted by Hamas on October 7 and returned on November 27.

Or and Yagil Yaakov

Brothers Or, 16, and Yagil, 12, were abducted along with their father Yair Yaakov and his partner Meirav Tal, both of whom are still being held hostage in Gaza.

Or and Yagil were reunited with their mother Renana.

Courtesy of the Kalderon family Erez (left) and Sahar (right), two siblings who were taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 attack on their home

Sahar and Erez Kalderon

French-Israeli citizens Sahar, 16, and Erez, 12, were taken hostage with their father Ofer. They were reunited with their mother Hadas, who survived the massacre on Nir Oz alone in her safe room, has vocally pleaded for their return throughout their seven long weeks in captivity.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1729220582980698130

Karina, Mika, and Yuval Engel

Mother Karina, 51, was released with her daughters Mika, 18, and Yuval, 11. The father of the family, Ronen, is still held hostage. Footage from their release appeared to show Yuval handed over to the Red Cross in a wheelchair with a bandage on her foot.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1729220174463533182

Sharon, Yuly and Ema Cunio

Mother Sharon, 34, was released with her 3-year-old twins Yuly and Ema, while their father David remains in Gaza, as well as David's younger brother Ariel who was also taken hostage.

Ema has been described by her grandparents as a tomboy who loves puzzles, while Yuly loves to wear frilly dresses and perform dance routines.

Israeli copyright law article 27A French-Israeli Eitan Yahalomi, of Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Eitan Yahalomi

Eitan, 12, is being reunited with his mother Bat Sheva and two younger sisters, who were also initially taken hostage and miraculously were able to escape and be rescued by IDF soldiers before being taken into Gaza. Eitan's father Ohad was wounded in a gun battle with Hamas terrorists while defending the family's home, and was also apparently taken captive separately into Gaza where he is presumed to be today. Eitan and his family are also French citizens.

Eitan is described by his family as a charismatic and sensitive boy who loves soccer and reading books.

