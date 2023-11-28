Bittersweet relief: Freed hostage's uncle to keep fighting for sister's release

Hamas cruelly flouted the terms of its ceasefire with Israel when it separated a daughter from her mother

Flouting the terms of its ceasefire with Israel, the Hamas terrorist group split up a family when it released 13-year-old Hila Rotem while holding on to her mother Raya. The two were held together for some 50 days, separated only two days before Hila was let go as part of the hostage deal this week, her uncle Yair Rotem told i24NEWS.

This, he said, represented "a new level of cruelty," one to be expected from the jihadists who perpetrated the October 7 massacre, the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.

On that fateful morning in the Be'eri kibbutz, the Rotem family woke up to the sound of rockets fired from Gaza, sirens and interceptions by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile shield. Soon everyone's phones were going off with reports of terrorist overrunning the community and setting homes on fire. "My house if burning, where is the army," read a typical Whatsapp message, Rotem said.

"My sister was kidnapped around 12:05, she sent me the last message saying they were kidnapping her."

They were led into a vehicle, where a group of terrorists "squished them" and "drove into Gaza really fast with the doors open."

After seven weeks in captivity, Hila is speaking in hushed tones after being constantly shushed by terrorists, who feared detection by the IDF.