Forced to whisper, watch horror videos: Children recount chilling details of Hamas captivity

Aunt of 12-year-old Eitan Yahalomi says the hostage children were threatened at gunpoint to keep quiet; father of 9-year-old Emily hand says she only whispers

The aunt of 12-year-old Eitan Yahalomi, who was freed on Monday evening along with ten other Israelis, told of the “horrors” that the hostages experienced after being abducted by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7.

"I wanted to hope he'd have been treated well but apparently not, they're monsters. His father is still there, 160 people are still there,” Deborah Cohen said in an interview with the French BFM.

IDF Spokesperson Emotional family reunion of mother Bat Sheva and 12-year-old son Eitan, released from captivity on Monday night.

Cohen said the 12-year-old boy was beaten by civilians as soon as he arrived in Gaza on October 7, a few hours after being kidnapped, and throughout his captivity the terrorists had forced the child to watch brutal videos from the massacres at the Kibbutzim.

"Every time a child cried, the terrorists would threaten them with a gun to keep quiet," the aunt described the “horrors in captivity” that her nephew and others went through, though she herself has not yet seen Eitan but has spoken to his mother Bat Sheva.

IDF Spokesperson Tom Hand hugs his daughter Emily Hand, after the 9-year-old girl was held hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas for 50 days and released her along with 12 others late November 25, 2023.

"The most shocking thing about meeting Emily was the fact that she spoke in whispers, to the point it was really hard to hear her," Thomas Hand described a similar fate forced on his daughter Emily.

"I had to put my ear close to her mouth to hear, in captivity she was told not to make any noise. You can see the terror in her eyes," Thomas described the chilling effects from the brutal terrorist captors.

Thomas was also shocked to hear of his nine-year-old daughter's perception of time. When asked how long she thought she had been in captivity - she replied about a year.

The homecoming of 11 members of the Kibbutz Nir Oz on Monday was bittersweet, while many others remained in captivity, including Eitan's father Ohad who was wounded in a gun battle with Hamas terrorists while defending the family's home and community.