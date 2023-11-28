IDF declares dead 3 soldiers abducted on October 7

SSgt. Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, 20, Sgt. Kiril Brodski, 19, and Sgt. Shaked Dahan, 19, were killed by Hamas terrorists in the October 7 massacre

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday said that three of its soldiers formerly listed as missing were dead.

SSgt. Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, 20, Sgt. Kiril Brodski, 19, and Sgt. Shaked Dahan, 19, were killed by Hamas terrorists in the October 7 massacre; the jihadists took their bodies into Gaza, where they are still being held, the military said.

The IDF’s chief rabbi ratified the death certificates based on unspecified forensic findings.

The deaths bring Israel's toll of fallen soldiers since October 7 to 395.