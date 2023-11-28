Mossad Chief to meet with CIA Director in Qatar

Burns is slated to meet with Barnea and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani to secure the release if all hostages

David Barnea, the head of Mossad, is currently in Doha for his fourth visit since the onset of the conflict, participating in discussions with CIA director William Burns and prominent Qatari officials.

The primary objective of these talks is to finalize plans for the release of an additional 20 hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas and other terrorist groups.

Additionally, there are considerations for a potential extension of the truce to guarantee the liberation of all women and children in captivity.

Burns is slated to meet with Barnea and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. Qatar, serving as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, plays a pivotal role in facilitating communication and negotiation.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Mossad Director David Barnea speaks during a Conference of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), in Tel Aviv, on September 10, 2023.

Qatar's strategic significance lies in its role as a crucial communication channel with Hamas.

Hosting the political bureau of the terror group and being the primary residence of its self-exiled leader, Ismail Haniyeh, as well as former leader Khaled Mashaal, Qatar serves as a linchpin in these delicate negotiations.

The country, a substantial financial supporter of Hamas, transfers hundreds of millions of dollars to the organization annually.

The ongoing discussions aim to leverage Qatar's influence to secure the release of hostages and explore the possibility of extending the truce to ensure the freedom of all the hostages, especially women and children.