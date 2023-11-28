Many of released hostages still have family members who remain in Hamas's captivity

10 Israelis and two Thai nationals were released from Hamas's captivity on Tuesday night.

The authorities disclosed the names of the Israeli citizens freed on the fifth day of ceasefire: Ditza Heiman, 84; Tamar Metzger, 78; Noralin Babadilla, 60; Ada Sagi, 75; Merav Tal, 53; Rimon Kirsht, 36; Ofelia Roitman, 77; Gabriela Leimberg, 59; Mia Leimberg, 17; Clara Marman, 63.

Leimberg family

Gabriela Leimberg, 59, came to Israel form Argentina in the 1990s. She lives in Jerusalem and works as a manager at SHEKEL - an organization that provides community services to people with disabilities.

According to the Hostages and Missing Families' Forum HQ, she also runs a day center for people with autism. "A woman with a huge heart who is always helpful. A social psychologist by training who gives her entire soul to her work."

Courtesy of the families Gabriela Leimberg, one of the hostages released on November 28.

Her only daugher Mia Leimberg, 17, studies in the 12th grade at an art high school in Jerusalem, while working at a bookshop. She is said to be a "phenomenally talented" singer as well as a "wonderful conversationalist who loves learning and exploring."

27a Mia Leimberg, 17, released from Hamas's captivity with her dog on hands on November 28.

Clara Merman is Gabriela Leimberg's sister, a mother of two and grandmother of three. According to the Hostages and Missing Families' Forum, she retired from work as kindergarten teacher, but continued helping "at-risk families providing parental guidance."

Together with her partner Luis Har and her brother, Fernando, she was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak where she has lived since 1982. They both remain in captivity.

Courtesy of the families Clara Merman, one of the hostages released on November 28.

Rimon Kirsht

Rimon Kirsht, 36, is a volunteer at Maslan - Negev’s Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Support Center - where she helps victims of sexual assault. She is also said to be a music lover and a fan of Guns'N'Roses and U2 as well as Israeli rock bands.

Rimon married Yagev Kirsht two years ago. Together with her husband, she devoted her life to looking after animals: they have five dogs and five cats, most of which endured abuse.

They live in Kibbutz Nirim that was one of southern Israeli communities massacred by Hamas. Yagev Kirsht was also kidnapped on October 7 and remains in terrorists' captivity.

Courtesy of the families Rimon Kirsht, one of the hostages released on November 28.

Meirav Tal

Meirav Tal, 53, is a resident of Rishon LeZion. On October 7, she visited her partner Yair at Kibbutz Nir Oz. Together with Yair's children, Yagil and Or, they were kidnapped.

Yagil and Or were released on Tuesday. Meirav Tal's partner Yair remains in captivity in Gaza.

Courtesy of the families Meirav Tal, one of the hostages released on November 28.

Tamar Metzger

Tamar Metzger, 78, "in recent years has been a full-time grandma, devoted to caring for her grandchildren." According to the statement, she has limited mobility and "spends a lot of time on the balcony of her small home - with the newspaper, crosswords and cigarettes." She is said to enjoy "her quite time" with a book or watching soap operas.

Tamar Metzger too was kidnapped with her husband Yoram Metzger. He is known to remain in Hamas's captivity.

Courtesy of the families Tamar Metzger, one of the hostages released on November 28.

Ada Sagi

Ada Sagi was supposed to go to London for her 75th birthday on October 20, but was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

A mother of three and a grandmother of six, she teaches Hebrew and Arabic. Ada Sagi is said to "seek out peace and love in all she does."

Courtesy of the families Ada Sagi, one of the hostages released on November 28.

Ditza Heiman

Ditza Heiman, is 84 years old and one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz. She is known as 'the bond that connects her family', and is a grandmother. Since her husband passed away, she lives alone and adopted a cat named Mia.

Courtesy of the families Ditza Heiman, 84 one of the hostages released on November 28.

Noralin "Nataly" Babadilla

She traveled on Friday evening with her partner, Gidon Babani, to the home of close friends in Kibbutz Nirim to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Kibbutz. Gideon, her partner, was murdered on October 7.

Noralin has a passion for life, friendships, trips, and dance.

Courtesy of the families Noralin "Nataly" Babadilla

Ofelia Roitman

Ofelia Roitman, is 77 years old and is a loving mom, wife and grandmother. She has three children and nine grandchildren. She made Aliyah from Argentina in 1985. She was an educator for twenty years, and for five years she was a principal at Jewish schools in Argentina. She worked in education in the kibbutz for many years and was active on various committees.