Overnight, Israel received the list with 10 more hostages that are to be released on Wednesday, the sixth day of temporary ceasefire. The families are said to have been notified.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration clarified that it is not urging for a permanent ceasefire. Earlier on Tuesday, Biden's post on X seemed to indicate a change in tone regarding his stance in the Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile in Qatar, the heads of the CIA and Mossad are in Doha for intensive negotiations on extending the truce.

