Hamas ready to extend truce for 4 more days - report | LIVE UPDATES
Israel confirmed that it received the list of 10 hostages that are expected to be freed on Wednesday
Overnight, Israel received the list with 10 more hostages that are to be released on Wednesday, the sixth day of temporary ceasefire. The families are said to have been notified.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration clarified that it is not urging for a permanent ceasefire. Earlier on Tuesday, Biden's post on X seemed to indicate a change in tone regarding his stance in the Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile in Qatar, the heads of the CIA and Mossad are in Doha for intensive negotiations on extending the truce.
"They didn't know each other were alive until they met again to come back to Israel"
In an interview with i24NEWS on Wednesday, Sharon Kalderon, the aunt of 12-year-old Erez and 16-year-old Sahar—recently released hostages—shared the harrowing details of their captivity
Small exchange of fire reported in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza
According to Arab media reports, a Palestinian was too close to the IDFsecurity area and was shot
Two Israeli women with Russian citizenship will reportedly be released today by Hamas in addition to the agreed upon 10 Israeli hostages - report
Hamas official Abu Marzouk says the terrorist organization plans to free two Russian hostages out of "appreciation" for Russian President Vladimir Putin
U.S. Senate to take up Biden-suggested Israel, Ukraine aid next week - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
Hamas is ready to extend truce for 4 more days - AFP citing source close to the terrorist group
Thai Foreign Ministry welcomes release of two Thai nationals from Hamas's captivity on Tuesday night
Son of a 84-year-old woman released on Tuesday: 'My mother did not receive any medical treatment during all these days'
"'The conditions were so bad, even a young person would barely survive it - physically or mentally," Gideon Heiman, the son of 84-year-old Ditza Heiman, told Army Radio.
U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby on U.S. citizens in captivity: No indication that Hamas is trying to keep Americans from getting out
"The pool of Americans is pretty small, and the pool of Americans that qualify right now - women and children - is [even] smaller. We can't just assume that Hamas has access to everybody" immediately, he said.
"We don't have perfect visibility on where they are. We know Hamas can get to all the hostages if it wants to, and it has the ability to do that. We'll keep pressing to get these Americans out as much as we can."
"We don't support displacement outside of Gaza. We don't support southern operations [in the Gaza Strip] unless or until the Israelis can show that they have accounted for all the internally displaced people of Gaza."
17 released Thai hostages are to arrive in Bangkok on Thursday
Clashes between the IDF and Palestinians occurred in Jenin, West Bank
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Wednesday overnight clashes with Palestinians in Jenin in the West Bank after it was reported by Palestinian media outlets. The IDF is said to be conducting a counter-terrorist operation in the city.
The military reported arrests, confiscation of weapons.
G7 urges Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen to stop threatening shipping, free Israeli-linked vessel, calls for immediate and unconditional hostages release
In a joint statement of Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU), called for immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.
Every effort must be made to ensure humanitarian support for civilians [in Gaza], including food, water, fuel, and medical supplies.