Prospects of long-term ceasefire depend on 'difficult concessions' - report

Egyptian and Qatari officials told WSJ that the deal could include trading Israeli troops for up to thousands of Palestinian security prisoners

Citing Egyptian and Qatari officials, The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday stated that the hostages release deal brokers are pushing for further, long-term ceasefire extension. According to the report, such a deal "would likely require Israel and Hamas to make difficult concessions, such as trading Israeli soldiers for potentially thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails."

Furthermore, the officials told WSJ that the ongoing truce has contributed to the sense of mutual trust between the parties, needed to move ahead with further extension. Earlier on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported violation of the ceasefire by Hamas.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1729606429265293695 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Later on Wednesday, Hamas was reported to be ready to extend the truce for additional ceasefire, said AFP citing a source close to the terrorist group.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said Tuesday that the country was "working to strengthen the Qatari mediation role in reaching a truce and then a permanent ceasefire."

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns' visit to Qatar reported on Tuesday highlights seriousness of the ongoing negotiations. The CIA chief will meet the Mossad director in Doha.

Al Drago/Pool via AP FILE PHOTO. CIA Director William Burns.

Burns is also to meet with Qatar's PM "to build on the progress of the current agreement and to initiate further discussions about the next phase of a potential longer-term ceasefire," WSJ cited a person briefed on the visit.

Read more stories like this >>

• Mossad Chief to meet with CIA Director in Qatar >>

• U.S. warns Israel: Cannot repeat displacement in next phase of Gaza campaign >>

• U.S. State Secretary Blinken to visit Israel for Gaza war talks - report >>