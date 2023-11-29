Hostage talks between Israel and Hamas gain momentum in Qatar - report

American and Israeli intelligence heads convened in Qatar on Tuesday to discuss a plan for the eventual release of all Israelis held captive in Gaza

Hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas have taken significant strides forward as discussions in Qatar continue, according to a report by the Washington Post.

American and Israeli intelligence heads met with a Qatari mediator on Tuesday to discuss a plan for the eventual release of all Israelis held captive in Gaza, including soldiers.

The negotiation strategy of "more for more" continues to be the guiding template for both Israel and Hamas, as indicated by a source closely associated with the talks in the Washington Post's report.

While nothing has been close to being finalized, there exists a mutual willingness to broker a comprehensive deal encompassing the liberation of all Israeli captives. This would be exchanged for prolonged ceasefires, the release of additional Palestinian detainees, and increased humanitarian aid for those in Gaza.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended CIA Director William J. Burns, Mossad Director David Barnea, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who serves as a mediator with Hamas leaders in Doha.

Miriam Alster/Flash90 Manifestation à Tel-Aviv pour réclamer la libération de la famille Bibas, otage du Hamas, le 28 novembre 2023

Similar in structure to the breakthrough meeting on Nov. 8, this recent dialogue outlined categories for future Israeli hostage releases. These groups include elderly men exempt from reserve military duty, female soldiers, male reservists, active-duty male soldiers, and the remains of Israelis who perished before or during captivity. Although surpassing 100 individuals, the final numbers remain unavailable at this stage.

Flash90 Freed Palestinian prisoners arrive at to Beitunia, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Hamas has demonstrated a willingness, according to the report, to negotiate on all five categories, but specific details of the exchange, such as daily release quotas and the ratio of Palestinian prisoners for each Israeli captive, are yet to be finalized.

Spokesperson’s office, Schneider Children’s Medical Center The first meeting of 4-year-old Abigail Idan, who was released from Hamas captivity Sunday night with her aunt Liron, uncle Zuli, and grandparents Shlomit and Eitan

While Hamas oversees most hostages, other groups, including Palestine Islamic Jihad and smaller militant factions, also hold captives.

Concerns continue regarding the condition of hostages held by these smaller entities, particularly those potentially exposed to greater danger due to being above ground.