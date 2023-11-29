According to Kalderon, the siblings were initially held above ground in a house before being relocated to tunnels where they were eventually separated

In an interview with i24NEWS on Wednesday, Sharon Kalderon, the aunt of 12-year-old Erez and 16-year-old Sahar—recently released hostages—shared the harrowing details of their captivity.

The children, separated and uncertain of each other's fate for a prolonged period, shed light on their time being held by the Hams terrorist group in Gaza.

According to Kalderon, the siblings were initially held above ground in a house before being relocated to tunnels where they were eventually separated.

Their reunion, marked by uncertainty and relief, occurred only during their transfer in a van ahead of their release to the Red Cross in Gaza. Their testimony echoes similar accounts from other hostages, indicating a pattern of prolonged above-ground captivity.

'They're not talking too much but they're revealing some details that help us help them," Kalderon told i24NEWS.

"They haven't eaten well, slept well, or seen the sunlight for 52 days. They were kept in houses for some days and then they were taken to the tunnels. They didn't know each other were alive until they met again to come back to Israel."

Expressing a bittersweet perspective on the situation, Kalderon voiced support for a long-term truce, even if it poses an existential crisis for Israel.

Courtesy of the Kalderon family Erez (left) and Shahar (right), two siblings who were taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 attack on their home

She acknowledged the inherent risks, suggesting that southern Israel might remain unsafe and certain kibbutzim could face abandonment.

However, she emphasized that ensuring the safe return of all hostages remains paramount.

"If Hamas is in power, we cannot go back home, but also, it’s a trade-off that’s worth it and, future governments can learn the lesson," she added.

In accordance with Israel's 27a law Erez and Sahar Kalderon reunite with their mother Hadas

Highlighting the physical toll of their captivity, Kalderon revealed that the children are malnourished and suffering from caloric deficiencies. Although they are under close medical observation in a hospital, their physical recovery is expected to progress positively.