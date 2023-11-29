Freed hostage recounts questioning Hamas leader during captivity in Gaza

The 85-year-old recounted questioning Sinwar about the attacks on individuals like her, who had long advocated for peace and Palestinian rights

Yocheved Lifschitz, among the first hostages released by Hamas, shared a glimpse into her captivity, recounting an encounter with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar while held in a tunnel in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to the Davar newspaper, the 85-year-old recounted questioning Sinwar about the attacks on individuals like her, who had long advocated for peace and Palestinian rights.

"I asked him if he wasn't ashamed of having done such a thing to people who always supported peace?" Lifschitz stated, saying that he was silent in response to her question.

Revealing further details, Lifschitz mentioned Sinwar's presence days after their arrival in Gaza. According to her, Sinwar visited the hostages to assess their conditions, introducing himself, asking their names, and assuring them of their safety.

Numerous ex-hostages have corroborated Sinwar's visit to evaluate their situation. His ability to talk in Hebrew, acquired during 17 years of Israeli imprisonment, was noted by multiple of the returned hostages.

Courtesy: Jenny Yerushalmi, Ichilov Hospital spokesperson Yocheved Lifshitz arrives at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv after being released by Hamas.

However, Lifschitz's subsequent press conference following her release on October 24 drew criticism in Israel. Some viewed her remarks as lenient toward her captors, while others speculated that her statements might have aimed to safeguard her husband, who remains in captivity.

Reflecting on her captivity, Lifschitz described the shocking conditions of her kidnapping, labeling it a horror she never imagined. Despite this, she acknowledged what she described as "relatively" decent treatment during captivity.

Yocheved Lifschitz, 85 years old, released by Hamas, October 23, 2023.

She highlighted assurances from their captors based on their belief in the Quran and detailed periodic medical check-ups and medication provision.

Post-release, Lifschitz, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, has been actively involved in advocating for the release of her husband, Oded. Her involvement includes participation in demonstrations, including a recent one held in front of the Kirya military district in Tel Aviv.