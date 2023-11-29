English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live
  • i24news
  • Israel at War
  • IDF investigates Hamas allegations that Shira Bibas and her two children have died in the Gaza Strip

IDF investigates Hamas allegations that Shira Bibas and her two children have died in the Gaza Strip

i24NEWS

1 min read
Demonstration in Tel Aviv to demand the release of the Bibas family, hostages of Hamas, November 28, 2023
Miriam Alster/Flash90Demonstration in Tel Aviv to demand the release of the Bibas family, hostages of Hamas, November 28, 2023

"The responsibility for the safety of all the abductees in the Gaza Strip rests fully with the terrorist organization Hamas"

Hamas has claimed that the Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas taken hostage on October 7th from their homes, died in an airstrike.

The Bibas family has been notified as the IDF checks the reliability of the information.

Following the claim by Hamas, the IDF Spokesperson put out a statement saying "the responsibility for the safety of all the abductees in the Gaza Strip rests fully with the terrorist organization Hamas. Hamas endangers the abductees, including nine children. Hamas is required to immediately return them to Israel."

Courtesy of the families
Courtesy of the familiesShiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas

Hamas claims that the Bibas family died as a result of an Israeli airstrike, potentially information released as a means of psychological warfare. The IDF is checking the validity on the information.  

This article received 7 comments