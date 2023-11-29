"The responsibility for the safety of all the abductees in the Gaza Strip rests fully with the terrorist organization Hamas"

Hamas has claimed that the Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas taken hostage on October 7th from their homes, died in an airstrike.

The Bibas family has been notified as the IDF checks the reliability of the information.

Following the claim by Hamas, the IDF Spokesperson put out a statement saying "the responsibility for the safety of all the abductees in the Gaza Strip rests fully with the terrorist organization Hamas. Hamas endangers the abductees, including nine children. Hamas is required to immediately return them to Israel."

Hamas claims that the Bibas family died as a result of an Israeli airstrike, potentially information released as a means of psychological warfare. The IDF is checking the validity on the information.