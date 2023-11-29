In early November, IDF soldiers prayed in a 6th-century synagogue in Gaza, the first time in two decades Jews could pray their

Amidst the chaos of the recent ground invasion in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers have established a new synagogue named "Abraham Temple."

Converted from an existing building, the synagogue now serves as a space for communal prayer, equipped with benches and a table for prayer books.

Inside Abraham Temple, a sign displaying daily prayer times has been prominently placed, showcasing the soldiers' dedication to regular spiritual routines.

IDF soldiers establish new synagogue in the heart of the Gaza Strip

In early November, IDF soldiers prayed in a 6th-century synagogue in Gaza, marking the first time in nearly two decades that Jews were permitted to worship at the historic site.

