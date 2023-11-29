Arab-Israeli female detainees in Israeli jails refuse to join the Hamas deal

Misinformation surrounding the Arab Israeli detainees' inclusion in the Hamas deal sparked outrage within the jails

Arab women detained in Israeli prisons have expressed their refusal to be included in the list of individuals freed as part of the Hamas deal.

Lawyer Hassan Jabareen, director of the Adalah Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, confirmed this stance in an interview with the Walla news website.

Jabareen, representing the detained students, emphasized that the arrests were related to inflammatory posts on social media since October 7, with no indictments filed against them. He stated, "We see no justification at all for filing an indictment, nor extending the detention, which is illegal." The detainees intend to present their position against the decision to the Ministry of Justice.

According to Jabareen, none of the 20 detained female university students have been convicted, and their hearings have not yet begun. They are presumed innocent, making their inclusion in the Hamas deal unclear and legally contentious.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Moreover, Jabareen raised concerns about misinformation surrounding the detainees' inclusion in the Hamas deal, suggesting that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir may be behind the spread of such news.

He highlighted that neither the Public Prosecution nor the families and lawyers were informed about the alleged inclusion. The lack of information raises additional concerns and prompts the demand for clarification.