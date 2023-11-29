Deadly terror shooting attack in Jerusalem; Gaza truce continues | LIVE UPDATES
After a shaky night with Hamas only upholding deal agreements at the last minute, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel for a fourth visit
The Israeli government received early Thursday morning a corrected list of hostages from Hamas, per the agreement, allowing a continued truce that was pushed to the last minute. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel overnight, his fourth visit since the war started.
Shooting attack terrorists came from East Jerusalem
The two terrorist men, in their late 20s or 30s, came from the Tsur Baher neighborhood of East Jerusalem.
In the latest truce deal for the release of hostages from Gaza, several imprisoned terrorists from the Tsur Baher area were set free.
Jerusalem terror attack: Second victim, 73-years-old, declared dead
Israel Police updated a 73-year-old man was murdered in the Jerusalem terror attack, in addition to the a 24-year-old woman, and nine people wounded, five in serious condition and four moderate. The two terrorists were killed by two soldiers and a civilian.
U.S. Ambassador Jack Lew condemns Jerusalem terrorist attack
Israel updates families of 8 hostages set to be released today, 3 bodies of victims also to be returned
Israel Police: Terrorists fired at civilians at a bus stop; still ruling out other suspects
Jerusalem District Commander, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, arrived at the scene and a large police presence has closed area of the attack.
"Two terrorists arrived at the scene in a vehicle armed with weapons, fired at civilians at the bus stop and were neutralized by security forces and a civilian who was nearby," Israel Police said in a statement.
Israel Police added that it "began scanning to rule out additional participants while conducting a preliminary investigation of the incident."
Hadassah hospital says it received 3 victims from Jerusalem attack, 2 moderate and 1 light
"3 gunshot victims from the attack at the entrance to Jerusalem were evacuated to the trauma unit," Hadassah Medical Center said in a statement.
"56 years old, in moderate condition; 22 years old, in moderate condition; and a 17-year-old in a minor condition. All three are fully conscious," the statement added.
UPDATE: 24-year-old woman killed in Jerusalem attack, 5 hospitalized in serious condition, 1 moderately, 2 lightly
"Medics and paramedics determine the death of a 24-year-old woman and refer 8 wounded to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals, including: 5 in serious condition, 1 in moderate condition and 2 light," Magen David Adom (MDA) said in its latest update.
Shaare Zedek hospital says it received 4 in serious condition, 1 medium to light
Jerusalem attack: MDA paramedics declare death of teenage girl murdered by terrorists with M16 rifle
Paramedics update 2 wounded in critical condition, 5 in serious to light condition
Paramedics update 7 victims were treated, 5 transferred to hospitals, 2 still at the scene
"Medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment to 7 victims, including: 2 in critical condition who are still being treated in the field, 5 who were sent to the hospitals, including, severe, moderate and light," Magen David Adom (MDA) said in an update.
Israel Police confirm attack in Jerusalem with casualties, suspects neutralized
"A report was received of a shooting carried out on the entrance road to the city of Jerusalem (towards the central station) and a number of casualties as a result," the Israel Police said in a statement.
"The two suspects in the shooting were neutralized on the spot. Large police forces are on their way to the scene," the statement concluded.
Paramedics confirm 6 wounded in serious and moderate conditions
Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics confirmed there were six wounded by the shooting terror attack, described as in serious and moderate conditions.
Shooting terror attack in Jerusalem, 8 wounded, terrorist neutralized - report
Shooting in Jerusalem - report
New hostages list includes 8 Israelis instead of 10 - report
The list of hostages to be released on Thursday by the terrorist organization Hamas only includes 8 Israelis, and not 10, according to Israel's Channel 12 News.
According to the report, the two Russian-Israeli women released on Wednesday as part of "efforts by Russia's President Vladimir Putin" were now in place of the ninth and tenth hostages on Thursday's list.
Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirms last minute reception of corrected list
"The War Cabinet unanimously decided last night that if a list is not delivered by seven o'clock this morning as agreed upon in the outline - fighting will be resumed immediately," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
"A short time ago, Israel was given a list of women and children in accordance with the terms of the agreement, and therefore the truce will continue," the PMO concluded.
Israeli Health Ministry updates 47 returned hostages discharged from hospitals
The Israeli Health Ministry updated on the arrival of two Russian-Israeli women to Sheba Medical Center, as well as the expectation of 14 more freed hostages.
"So far, over the past five days, Israeli hospitals have received 81 released hostages, among whom are 61 Israelis and 30 foreign nationals. Counted among the Israelis are 30 children, 30 women, and one man," the ministry said in a statement, counting 10 dual citizens twice.
"The Ministry of Health informs that, thus far, 47 released hostages have been discharged from the hospitals," the statement added.
U.S. destroyer shoots down Iranian-made KAS-04 drone launched by Houthis
