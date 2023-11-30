Maya and Itay Regev reunite in hospital after release from Hamas captivity

Maya, who was wounded in the leg, required surgery upon her arrival in Israel after her release on Saturday

Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba published images on Thursday showing the emotional reunion of siblings Itay Regev, 18, and Maya Regev, 21, who were separated and held in Gaza following their abduction on October 7.

Itay, freed from Hamas captivity on Wednesday night after enduring over 50 days in Gaza, met his sister Maya, who released four days earlier, at Soroka Hospital.

Maya, who was wounded in the leg, required surgery upon her arrival in Israel after her release on Saturday.

No credit The Regev siblings, Maya and Itai, were kidnapped at the Nova Music Festival and were returned to Israel during a ceasefire deal.

Both Itay and Maya were abducted during the Nova Festival and taken to Gaza by Hamas.

Their father, Ilan Regev Gerby, recounted the harrowing moments during the attack, recalling a recording of Maya's distressing cries: "They shot me, they shot me, they shot me!"

Follow live coverage of the war and current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip>>>

In a tense exchange, Maya's father attempted to keep her calm, urging her to share her location and asking for details to assist them. "He's killing me, he's killing me, he's killing us! Itay, get behind the wheel," Maya cried out.

Screenshot i24NEWS Maya and Itay Regev

The siblings, who had landed in Israel on October 6 after celebrating their mother Mirit's birthday abraod, attended the Re'im music festival, an event they had eagerly anticipated and prepared for in advance.

Their father attempted to locate and guide them remotely during the ordeal but was unable to reach them in time.