IDF uncovers terrorist tunnel in Gaza kindergarten

"This location, a kindergarten, a Hamas operational shaft under the slides in a children's playground, in a mosque where people pray."

In a recent operation in the Neve Said area of the Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers from the 710th Battalion of the Combat Engineering Corps, under the command of the 261st Brigade, made a chilling discovery – a terrorist tunnel shaft hidden within a kindergarten.

The shaft, approximately 15 meters deep, was located inside a northern Gaza Strip kindergarten, exposing the alarming extent to which Hamas is using civilian infrastructure for its military operations.

The operational tunnel route uncovered by the IDF also traversed beneath a mosque and adjacent houses, revealing a network that included anti-tank missile launch posts, sniper positions, and a weapons cache.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1730240169284948163 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Lieutenant Colonel Maoz, the Commander of the 7007th Battalion stated, "The epitome of evil, we are fighting against evil. This location, a kindergarten, a Hamas operational shaft under the slides in a children's playground, in a mosque where people pray. They exploit everything to attack us. We are fighting against evil."

IDF Spokesperson IDF soldiers find another weapon cache under a kindergarten in Gaza

The discovery underscores the complexity of the challenges faced by the IDF in its efforts to safeguard civilian lives while combating terrorist activities.

The use of schools, mosques, and other civilian structures by Hamas for military

purposes not only endangers the lives of innocent civilians but also poses a significant moral dilemma for the Israeli military.

In a previous operation, conducted in the 'Emek Gradim' area known for anti-aircraft fire directed at Israeli territory, has revealed an extensive network of underground infrastructure, including weapons caches strategically concealed under the beds of children.