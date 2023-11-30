Hostages Mia Schem and Amit Soussana are back in Israel

French President Macron took to twitter expressing 'great joy' following the release of 21-year-old Mia Schem, a Franco-Israeli woman

Two hostages, Mia Schem and Amit Soussana, have been released from captivity in Gaza.

Schem, a 21-year-old Franco-Israeli woman, and Soussana, a 40-year-old lawyer were handed over to the Red Cross and are now in Israeli territory, accompanied by IDF and security service agents.

This release stands out as the first instance of Israeli hostages being freed individually, deviating from the previous norm of simultaneous releases.

The only other exception was Roni Krivoy, who was released under his Russian passport.

Mia Schem is 21 years old and was taken during the Nova festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Hamas released its first hostage video showing Israeli-French hostage Mia Schem receiving medical treatment for her wounded arm and speaking to camera.

“I screamed when I saw the video of Mia, because I saw that she was alive, but when I watched it again, I saw that she was wounded,” said the mother of the hostage, Keren Schem.

Amit Soussana's abduction occurred when Hamas terrorists invaded her home in Kfar Aza, one of the communities severely affected during the events of October 7. She had just moved to the community the year prior.

In response to this positive development, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed "great joy" on Thursday. Macron not only celebrated the release of Mia Schem but also reaffirmed Paris's unwavering commitment to ongoing efforts aimed at securing the freedom of those still held captive by Hamas.