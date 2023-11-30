"They marked children's legs by burning them;" Family recounts hostages' stories

Vivian Hadar, Mia Sham's aunt, revealed that Mia underwent hand surgery in Gaza, conducted by a veterinarian

As the more hostages are freed, new stories are arrising about their treatment in captivity.

Yaniv Ya'akov, the uncle of two children who were held captive by Hamas for 52 days, Or and Gil Ya'akov, shared details of their experience including a disturbing marking ritual employed by the terrorists.

Yaniv recounted the children's traumatic experiences, revealing that each child seized by Hamas was placed on a motorcycle. The child's leg was positioned against the bike's exhaust pipe, causing burns. This method served as a means of marking the children, ensuring their identification in case of escape or rescue attempts.

"They said that every child was taken by Hamas on a motorcycle, and they took each child's leg and put it on the exhaust of the motorcycle so that they would have a burn and they would be marked if they ran and tried to escape so that they could be found."

Vivian Hadar, the aunt of another hostage, Mia, expressed the deep trauma Mia endured, emphasizing her weakness and thinness.

Hadar revealed that Mia underwent hand surgery in Gaza, conducted by a veterinarian, further illustrating the inhumane treatment suffered by the hostages during their captivity.