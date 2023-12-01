English
Ceasefire ends, IDF attacks Hamas, prepares Gazans evacuation | LIVE UPDATES

Fighting in Khan Yunis in Gaza, December 1.
IDF says Hamas violated ceasefire, resumes combat against terrorists in Gaza

The week-long ceasefire came to end as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported Hamas violating the truce by firing rockets. The IDF has resumed operations in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's Home Front Command issued stricter guidelines for civilians as week-long truce ends.

Egyptian sources indicated one rocket launch over Sderot in southern Israel at about 6:00 am, heave shelling was reported in the area. More rocket alert sirens sounded in southern Israel near the border with Gaza later on Friday morning.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Thursday, CLICK HERE.

Confirmed rocket impact in Israeli community near Gaza

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1730504157214146683

Hamas-controlled MoH in Gaza: 32 killed since end of ceasefire

Another rocket alert sirens sound in Israeli towns near Gaza border

Incoming rocket alert sirens sound near Gaza border

IDF publishes map of evacuation zones for Gaza residents

‘Map of Zones’ is said to inform civilians on the evacuation routes following the end of ceasefire. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urges Gazans to follow its instructions in accordance to the zones division on the map.

“Residents of the Gaza Strip are not our enemy,” read the IDF statement.

IDF Spokesperson
Rocket fell in open area near Ashkelon

Rocket impact reported in Ashkelon, MDA medics and paramedics are said to have been deployed to the scene

IDF urges Khan Yunis residents to evacuate towards Rafah area amid fighting

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1730491901248159812

Large rocket barrage from Gaza: Sirens sound in Ashkelon, near Gaza border

Hostages release negotiations continue despite ceasefire violation - CNN

Another targeted killing reported in Khan Yunis in Gaza

Incoming rocket alert sirens sound near Gaza border

Israel's PM Netanyahu: Israel is committed to hostages release, 'elimination of Hamas-ISIS' following its truce violation

"The terrorist organization Hamas-ISIS violated the ceasefire deal and did not live up to its duty to release all the kidnapped women today. With the return to fighting, we emphasize: Israeli government is committed to achieving the goals of the war -

hostages release, Hamas elimination and ensuring that Gaza will never again pose a threat to the residents of Israel."

Marc Israel Sellem/POOL
Marc Israel Sellem/POOLIsrael PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1730476051099169242

Incoming rocket alert sirens sound in Sderot, communities near Gaza border

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1730467096759357559

Four terrorists killed in Rafah area in southern Gaza Strip - report

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1730461745934655830

U.S. warship intercepts 3-4 drones launched over Red sea

First footage of renewed IDF's operation in Khan Yunis in Gaza

Incoming rocket alert sirens sound near Gaza border

IDF: Several rockets fired at Kibbutz Holit before 7 am

IDF airstrikes targets northern Gaza Strip

