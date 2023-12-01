Ceasefire ends, IDF attacks Hamas, prepares Gazans evacuation | LIVE UPDATES
IDF says Hamas violated ceasefire, resumes combat against terrorists in Gaza
The week-long ceasefire came to end as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported Hamas violating the truce by firing rockets. The IDF has resumed operations in the Gaza Strip.
Israel's Home Front Command issued stricter guidelines for civilians as week-long truce ends.
Egyptian sources indicated one rocket launch over Sderot in southern Israel at about 6:00 am, heave shelling was reported in the area. More rocket alert sirens sounded in southern Israel near the border with Gaza later on Friday morning.
Confirmed rocket impact in Israeli community near Gaza
Hamas-controlled MoH in Gaza: 32 killed since end of ceasefire
Another rocket alert sirens sound in Israeli towns near Gaza border
Incoming rocket alert sirens sound near Gaza border
IDF publishes map of evacuation zones for Gaza residents
‘Map of Zones’ is said to inform civilians on the evacuation routes following the end of ceasefire. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urges Gazans to follow its instructions in accordance to the zones division on the map.
“Residents of the Gaza Strip are not our enemy,” read the IDF statement.
Rocket fell in open area near Ashkelon
Rocket impact reported in Ashkelon, MDA medics and paramedics are said to have been deployed to the scene
IDF urges Khan Yunis residents to evacuate towards Rafah area amid fighting
Large rocket barrage from Gaza: Sirens sound in Ashkelon, near Gaza border
Hostages release negotiations continue despite ceasefire violation - CNN
Another targeted killing reported in Khan Yunis in Gaza
Incoming rocket alert sirens sound near Gaza border
Israel's PM Netanyahu: Israel is committed to hostages release, 'elimination of Hamas-ISIS' following its truce violation
"The terrorist organization Hamas-ISIS violated the ceasefire deal and did not live up to its duty to release all the kidnapped women today. With the return to fighting, we emphasize: Israeli government is committed to achieving the goals of the war -
hostages release, Hamas elimination and ensuring that Gaza will never again pose a threat to the residents of Israel."
Incoming rocket alert sirens sound in Sderot, communities near Gaza border
Four terrorists killed in Rafah area in southern Gaza Strip - report
U.S. warship intercepts 3-4 drones launched over Red sea
First footage of renewed IDF's operation in Khan Yunis in Gaza
Incoming rocket alert sirens sound near Gaza border
IDF: Several rockets fired at Kibbutz Holit before 7 am
IDF airstrikes targets northern Gaza Strip