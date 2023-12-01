IDF says Hamas violated ceasefire, resumes combat against terrorists in Gaza

The week-long ceasefire came to end as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported Hamas violating the truce by firing rockets. The IDF has resumed operations in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's Home Front Command issued stricter guidelines for civilians as week-long truce ends.

Egyptian sources indicated one rocket launch over Sderot in southern Israel at about 6:00 am, heave shelling was reported in the area. More rocket alert sirens sounded in southern Israel near the border with Gaza later on Friday morning.

