Jerusalem attack: Yuval Doron Kestelman dies after eliminating terrorists and being shot by accident

Yuval Doron Kestelman, 38, was pronounced dead after being accidentally shot by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier. Kestelman killed the terrorists who carried out a shooting attack at a bus stop at the entrance of Jerusalem on Thursday morning using an M16 automatic rifle and a handgun, killing three others.

Kestelman lived in Mevaseret Zion, west of Jerusalem. His family said 'he was always the first to jump in to save lives.'

Other victims of the terrorist attack are Rabbi Elimelech Vaserman, 73, Hanna Ifargan, 60, the director of Beit Yaakov Bnos Hadassah, a religious day school for girls in Beit Shemesh, and Libia Dikman, 24.

