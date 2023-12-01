How week-long Israel-Hamas ceasefire came to end: A timeline

Mediation efforts to revive the ceasefire are said to continue despite the fighting

The long-awaited ceasefire deal that allowed dozens of hostages to be released from Hamas's captivity appears to have come to an end on Friday morning. Overnight, there was still some anticipation that an agreement to extend the truce by another day would come to life by the 7:00 am deadline on Friday.

However, Hamas is said to have not delivered the list of hostages expected to be released on that day.

Fighting in Khan Yunis in Gaza, December 1.

At 5:48 am local time, rockets were fired toward southern border Israeli communities near the Gaza border. The barrage was intercepted by the Iron Dome system.

The incident was followed by another barrage at 6:53 am.

At 7:03 am, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that Hamas violated the "operational pause" and announced resumption of "combat against Hamas."

At 7:07 am, Palestinian sources reported firefights in northern Gaza and Israeli airstrikes across the Strip.

Since then, there has been a series of rocket launches from Gaza as well as reports of Israeli airstrikes, primarily in Khan Yunis area. The IDF urged its residents to evacuated towards Rafah.

Mediation efforts to revive the ceasefire are said to continue despite the fighting.

