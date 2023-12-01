Zalmanovich, one kibbutz's founding members, was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7

Kibbutz Nir Oz has announced the death of Aryeh Zalmanovich, 85, a revered founder and long-standing resident, confirmed to have been killed while in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Remembered as a father of two and beloved grandfather to five, Aryeh Zalmanovich's memory was honored by the kibbutz community.

In a statement released today, Kibbutz Nir Oz mourned his loss, saying, "May his memory be a blessing," acknowledging his vast understanding of history and his lifelong commitment to the land of Israel.

The original reports of Zalmanovich's death came after Hamas circulated a video in mid-November, showcasing Zalmanovich appearing unwell, followed by images of his body in a lifeless state.

While Hamas alleged his passing due to a cardiac event, Kibbutz Nir Oz officially confirmed the news today.