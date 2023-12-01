Two more Israeli captives confirmed murdered by Hamas

Ronen's Engel wife and two daughters were freed earlier this week, yet the Nir Oz kibbutz confirmed he was dead

Israeli authorities on Friday confirmed the death of two more hostages at the hands of the Palestinian terrorists of Hamas.

Ronen Engel, 54, — whose wife and two daughters were freed earlier this week as part of the hostage deal — and Mia Goren, 57, were confirmed to have been murdered by Hamas jihadists in Gaza.

Goren's husband was murdered in the October 7 massacre, the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.

Earlier in the day Kibbutz Nir Oz announced the murder of 85-year-old Aryeh Zalmanovitz in Hamas captivity.