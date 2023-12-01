IDF readying for 'second phase' of Gaza operation

IDF said it hit over 200 terror targets in the coastal territory since Hamas violated the ceasfire

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Friday held a meeting with the military’s top brass to discuss what he said would be the "second phase" of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said Friday that it had hit "over 200 terror targets" after Hamas violated the ceasefire that paused the fighting.

"Over the last few hours, ground, air and naval forces struck terror targets in the north and south of the Gaza Strip, including in Khan Yunis and Rafah," it said in a statement.

It is understood Israel will expand its operations into the southern part of Gaza.

The war was started with the October 7 massacre which saw the Palestinian terrorist group butcher over 1,200 Israelis, in the deadliest antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.