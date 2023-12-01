Blinken: Hamas alone to blame for collapse of ceasefire

Hamas reneged on commitments it made and even before the pause came to an end it committed an atrocious terrorist attack in Jerusalem

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that Hamas, and Hamas alone, bears the responsibility for the collapse of the ceasefire on Friday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1730655514378305919 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"It's important to understand why the pause came to an end: because of Hamas," the top U.S. diplomat said. "Hamas reneged on commitments it made and even before the pause came to an end it committed an atrocious terrorist attack in Jerusalem."