Second day of renewed Gaza fighting as Israel-Hamas truce collapses | LIVE UPDATES
Israel carried out deadly bombardments in Gaza for a second day on Saturday after a week-long truce with Hamas collapsed
The week-long ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came to an abrupt end after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported a breach of the truce by Hamas, citing incidents of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.
Following these reports, the IDF resumed its operations in Gaza, marking a significant escalation after a brief period of relative calm in the region. Additionally, Israel's Home Front Command issued stricter guidelines for civilians.
IDF says it attacked over 400 targets in Gaza overnight
This includes over 50 in the Khan Yunis area, according to an IDF spokesperson on Saturday morning.
Hamas government says Gaza toll rises to 240
Rockets were fired last night from Lebanon into Israeli territory - IDF spokesperson
An IDF spokesperson announced on Saturday morning that launches were detected overnight from Lebanon toward the Upper Galilee.
In response, IDF artillery attacked the area from which the rocket fire was carried out.
Reports of widespread IDF attacks in Khan Yunis
The IDF began carrying out extensive attacks in Khan Yunis on Saturday morning, according to various reports.
🚨Incoming rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Reports of strikes near Damascus, Syria attributed to Israel