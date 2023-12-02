Second day of renewed Gaza fighting as Israel-Hamas truce collapses | LIVE UPDATES

Israel carried out deadly bombardments in Gaza for a second day on Saturday after a week-long truce with Hamas collapsed

The week-long ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came to an abrupt end after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported a breach of the truce by Hamas, citing incidents of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Following these reports, the IDF resumed its operations in Gaza, marking a significant escalation after a brief period of relative calm in the region. Additionally, Israel's Home Front Command issued stricter guidelines for civilians.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Friday, CLICK HERE.

Live