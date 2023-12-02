Arab-Israeli lawmaker calls on Palestinian terrorists to lay down arms

Mansour Abbas says the political use of violence by Palestinian terrorists has 'always failed' and the 'Palestinian people were the ones to pay the price'

Categotically condening the October 7 massacre, Arab-Israeli politician Mansour Abbas called on Palestinian terrorist groups to lay down their arms and seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

"In order to move forward, the Palestinian militant groups need to take down their arms," he told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. The political use of violence by Palestinian terrorists has "always failed" and the "Palestinian people were the ones to pay the price" for these actions, he added.

In 2021, Abbas broke a longstanding taboo when he led his Arab party into Israel’s government some two years ag; the shaky coalition, headed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, ultimately collapsed, making way for the latest government of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader.

"They need to work hand in hand with the Palestinian Authority in order to realize a national movement that would aspire for a Palestinian state with a peaceful resolution alongside with the State of Israel," Abbas said.

Of the Hamas atrocities on October 7, Abbas said “this cannot be discussed and cannot be justified because it goes against all human values and religious values as well."