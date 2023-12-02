Killing of Colonel Asaf Hamami, a brigade chief of the Southern Command, allowed Hamas to access southern Israeli communities on October 7

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday reported Colonel Asaf Hamami, 41, missing since October 7, was killed on that day. His body is said to be held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Col. Hamami is the highest ranking IDF officer killed by the terrorists, along with two other coloners reported murdered earlier. His killing as well as neutralization of his brigade likely allowed Hamas access the communities of Be’eri, Re’im and Nir Oz that saw some of the most violent attacks from the terrorists.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit An Israeli flag is placed next to a house destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

Col. Hamami was from Kiryat Ono, a city in the Tel Aviv district.

The IDF has recently stated several other deaths of hostages kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 massacre.

The security forces notified the families of Eliyahu Margalit, Maya Goren, Ronen Engel and Arye Zalmanovitz about their deaths, the IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Friday. Hours later, the authorities also confirmed the deaths of Ofra Keidar and Guy Iluz.

